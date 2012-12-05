版本:
2012年 12月 6日

More US natgas exports would raise prices-Sen. Wyden

WASHINGTON Dec 5 A long-awaited study commissioned by the U.S. Energy Department confirms that allowing more exports of liquefied natural gas would raise domestic prices, Senator Ron Wyden, the incoming chair of the Senate Energy Committee, said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Wyden said he would insist that impacts on domestic prices guide the Obama administration's policy on energy exports.

"It is critical that exports do not squeeze out or price out the billions of dollars of new, natural gas-related investments that have been proposed in the U.S. chemical, industrial, and electric generation sectors," Wyden said.

