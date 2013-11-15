U.S. approves additional LNG exports from Freeport LNG

WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it has conditionally approved more exports of liquefied natural gas from Freeport LNG in Texas, a move that could lead to more shipments of the fuel in coming years.

The approval is the fifth by the U.S. government since 2011 to countries with which it does not have a free trade agreement.

While the U.S. natural gas boom has led to a long list of applications to export the fuel, the Obama administration is weighing how fast to roll out approvals in order to keep domestic gas prices in check. The last approval, on Sept. 11, was for Dominion Resources Inc in Cove Point Maryland.