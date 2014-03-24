US Energy Dept approves LNG exports from Jordan Cove terminal

BRIEF-Amyris makes develomental progress in its healthy sweetener product technology
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
WASHINGTON, March 24 The Obama administration on Monday approved exports of liquefied natural gas from Veresen Inc's Jordan Cove terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon.
The conditional approval would allow LNG exports of 0.8 billion cubic feet a day from the Oregon terminal for up to 20 years. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017