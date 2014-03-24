版本:
US Energy Dept approves LNG exports from Jordan Cove terminal

WASHINGTON, March 24 The Obama administration on Monday approved exports of liquefied natural gas from Veresen Inc's Jordan Cove terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon.

The conditional approval would allow LNG exports of 0.8 billion cubic feet a day from the Oregon terminal for up to 20 years. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Editing by Franklin Paul)
