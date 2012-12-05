Exports of U.S. natural gas good for the economy -Sen. Murkowski

WASHINGTON Dec 5 A new study commissioned by the U.S. Energy Department makes it clear that allowing more exports of liquified natural gas would be good for the U.S. economy, Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Wednesday.

"The greater the level of exports, the greater the benefit," said Murkowski, the top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee.

The government is using the long-awaited report to help make decisions on applications to increase exports of natural gas.