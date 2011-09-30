版本:
2011年 10月 1日 星期六 03:16 BJT

U.S. finalizes loan aid for 2 First Solar plants

 WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Obama administration on
Friday greenlighted more than $2 billion in loan guarantees for
two First Solar (FSLR.O) projects, as the U.S. government
closes out its pivotal renewable-energy loan program.
 The government finalized a $1.46 billion guarantee for
First Solar's 550-megawatt Desert Sunlight plant and a $646
million guarantee for the company's 230-megawatt Antelope
Valley solar plant, an Energy Department statement said.
