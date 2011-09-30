U.S. finalizes loan aid for 2 First Solar plants

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Obama administration on Friday greenlighted more than $2 billion in loan guarantees for two First Solar ( FSLR.O ) projects, as the U.S. government closes out its pivotal renewable-energy loan program.

The government finalized a $1.46 billion guarantee for First Solar's 550-megawatt Desert Sunlight plant and a $646 million guarantee for the company's 230-megawatt Antelope Valley solar plant, an Energy Department statement said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)