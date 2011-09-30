版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 1日 星期六 06:50 BJT

UPDATE 2-US doles out last of loan aid to solar projects

 * Renewable energy loan program ends Friday
 * More than $4 billion in aid doled out on last day
 * Loan aid "solidifies" First Solar's prospects-analyst
 (Recasts, adds details about other projects, analyst comment)
 By Ayesha Rascoe
 WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Obama administration on
Friday approved more than $4.7 billion in loan guarantees for
major solar projects as the government closed out an incentive
program embroiled in controversy over the bankruptcy of one of
its biggest projects.
 With the program's statutory deadline approaching, the
government finalized deals with First Solar (FSLR.O), SunPower
Corp SPWRA.O, and Prologis Inc (PLD.N).
 The government's clean energy program has been at the
center of a political firestorm since the high-profile collapse
of Solyndra, a solar panel manufacturer that was the first
company to receive backing from the program.
 Still, the projects that received loan guarantees Friday
differ from the Solyndra deal, which relied on the company's
ability to sell panels manufactured after its plant was
completed.
 Instead, both First Solar and SunPower received guarantees
to build solar power plants, which need contracts to supply
electricity to utilities for financing and therefore have a
fixed revenue stream.
 The government closed a deal to partially back $1.46
billion in loans for First Solar's massive Desert Sunlight
plant in Riverside County, California.
 Once completed, the 550 megawatt plant, which could power
more than 110,000 homes, will be one of the largest solar
plants in the world.
 First Solar also closed a deal for $646 million in backing
for its 230 megawatt Antelope Valley solar plant, while
SunPower received a $1.2 billion guarantee for its 250 megawatt
California Valley Ranch plant.
 With loan guarantees in hand, all three of the plants have
already been sold.
 First Solar said Exelon (EXC.N) bought the Antelope
project. NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE.N) and GE (GE.N) Energy
Financial Services have acquired the Desert Sunlight plant.
 NRG Energy (NRG.N) has purchased the California Valley
project, SunPower said Friday.
 'BRUTAL' PROCESS
 The completion of the loan guarantees for industry stalwart
First Solar will remove some uncertainty for investors in the
aftermath of Solyndra's bankruptcy.
 "The difference is that First Solar's is proven technology,
Solyndra's was not," said Mark Bachman, an analyst at Auriga
USA. "This solidifies the longer-term prospects; it would have
been a huge negative if the government had not done this
today," Bachman said.
 The FBI has been probing the collapse of Solyndra and
Repbulicans have launched an investigation as they step up
criticism of the Obama Administration's handling of the
program.
 Republicans have complained that the department may be
rushing to complete deals to meet the program's deadline.
 The department has strongly disputed these claims, saying
any deal that is completed will be "fully vetted" following
months of intense review.
 Energy bankers and financiers have also said the
department's process to qualify for the loan guarantees was far
more onerous and detailed than required by private banks.
 "For the ones that went through the whole process, it's
been brutal," said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond
James. "The fact that there are still loan guarantees being
finalized shows that Washington is not completely
dysfunctional," Molchanov said.
 In addition to the SunPower and First Solar guarantees, the
department finalized a partial guarantee for a $1.4 billion
loan to support a project installing solar panels on industrial
buildings. The project is owned by Prologis and backed by NRG
Energy Inc.
 (Additional reporting by Anna Driver, Stephen James, Roberta
Rampton and Braden Reddall; Editing by Dale Hudson and Philip
Barbara)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐