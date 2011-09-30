版本:
US finalizes loan aid for NRG-backed solar project

 WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Energy Department
said on Friday it finalized a partial guarantee for a $1.4
billion loan to support a 752-megawatt solar panel project
owned by Prologis (PLD.N) and backed by NRG Energy Inc
(NRG.N).
 The project will be the largest rooftop solar project in
the United States, Energy Secretary Steven Chu said in a
release.
