US finalizes loan aid for NRG-backed solar project

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it finalized a partial guarantee for a $1.4 billion loan to support a 752-megawatt solar panel project owned by Prologis ( PLD.N ) and backed by NRG Energy Inc ( NRG.N ).

The project will be the largest rooftop solar project in the United States, Energy Secretary Steven Chu said in a release. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Gregorio)