US finalizes $337 mln in loan aid for Sempra Energy

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. Energy Department on Wednesday said it has finalized a $337 million loan guarantee for a solar project sponsored by Sempra Energy (SRE.N).

The loan guarantee will support a 150 megawatt photovoltaic solar power project in Maricopa County, Arizona. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio)

