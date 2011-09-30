版本:
US finalizes loan aid for SunPower solar plant

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Energy Department on Friday finalized a $1.2 billion loan guarantee for a SunPower Corp SPWRA.O plant in San Luis Obispo County, California.

The 250 megawatt California Valley Solar Ranch could power more than 64,000 homes and support 350 jobs during construction.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

