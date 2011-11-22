Fannie, Freddie loan limits to be almost unchanged

WASHINGTON Nov 22 The regulator for Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Tuesday that the maximum size of loans the two firms can acquire will remain virtually unchanged in 2012.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said the size of the loans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can purchase will only increase in one U.S. county: Fairfield County, Connecticut.

In that market, a fairly pricey real estate area, the limit on loans the two government-controlled firms can back will increase by $26,450 to $601,450 from $575,000 this year.

The ceiling on the loan limits fell to $625,500 on Oct. 1. These so-called conforming loan limits were increased in 2008 as high as $729,750 in the most expensive real estate markets as an emergency measure to stabilize the housing sector at a time when private banks were reluctant to lend.

Some lawmakers and the real estate industry wanted to restore the higher limits, but Congress recently decided to increase the cap only for loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, leaving out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The Obama administration and many Republicans in the House of Representatives supported allowing the conforming loan limits to expire as a way to reduce the government's footprint in the housing sector and attract private capital back into the market.

The conforming loan limit, which differs from market to market, is pegged to median home values. The FHFA adjusts the limits for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac annually. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Leslie Adler)