US consumers paying down debt despite obstacles - ABA

Jan 3 U.S. consumers continued to pay down debt
in the third quarter of 2012, but slow job growth and the
expiration of a tax cut could mean it will become more difficult
to repay loans, the American Bankers Association said on
Thursday.
Delinquencies on bank card payments fell to an 18-year low
during the quarter, and a composite ratio covering late payments
in eight loan categories also fell, the group said.
But delinquencies rose in five of those eight categories,
the ABA said.
And consumers could see lower income because Congress did
not extend a temporary reduction in the Social Security payroll
tax, which could hurt consumers' ability to repay loans in the
future, James Chessen, ABA's chief economist, said in a
statement.
"The conservative approach consumers have taken to credit
over the last several years has allowed them to better manage
their debt and better position themselves for the future,"
Chessen said.
"Changes in payroll withholding will decrease disposable
income, reducing retail sales and making it more difficult for
some people to meet their financial obligations," he said.
He said low consumer confidence in the economy also could
indicate more delinquencies are on the way. A recent measure of
U.S. consumer attitudes showed confidence at a four-month low.
The ABA tracks late payments for bank-provided credit cards,
auto loans and other consumer loans. It does not track
delinquency rates for traditional mortgage payments.
The bank association defines a delinquency as a late payment
that is 30 days or more overdue.
The composite ratio's delinquency rate fell to 2.16 percent
of all accounts in the third quarter from 2.24 percent in the
second quarter, the ABA said.
Bank card delinquencies, which are not part of the
composite, fell to 2.75 percent during the quarter, the lowest
level since 1994, the group said.