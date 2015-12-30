Lockheed wins more than $1 billion contract for C-130J aircraft

Dec 30 Lockheed Martin Corp has been
awarded a contract worth more than $1 billion for 32 C-130J
aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
The work is expected to be completed by April 2020, the
Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract
awards.
Earlier this year, Lockheed announced that it had reached a
verbal agreement with the U.S. Air Force for a five-year
contract to build up to 83 C-130J Super Hercules transport
planes for the Air Force, Coast Guard and Marine Corps through
2020.
The planes are able to touch down on austere landing zones -
essentially makeshift runways - and often used for humanitarian
relief missions, special operations, aerial refueling, close air
support and search and rescue.
