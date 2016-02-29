Lockheed Martin to pay $5 mln in settlement over Kentucky plant -U.S.

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON Feb 29 Lockheed Martin Corp has agreed to pay $5 million to settle alleged violations over the operating of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, Kentucky, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.
The department, in a statement, said the settlement will resolve allegations that the company knowingly submitted false claims for payment under their contracts to operate the plant and violated law over managing hazardous waste. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.