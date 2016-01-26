版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三 00:33 BJT

Lockheed Martin expecting production expansion for F-35

WASHINGTON Jan 26 Lockheed Martin Corp is expecting "additional production expansion" for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday.

"For 2016, we are expecting additional production expansion with planned deliveries increasing to 53 aircraft," Hewson said.

Hewson added that Lockheed had achieved its goal of delivering 45 aircraft in 2015.

"This delivery level reflects our continuing ramp up in production on the program and is a 25 percent increase above prior year deliveries," Hewson said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐