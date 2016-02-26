U.S. Navy to look at alternatives for remote minehunting vehicle

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said on Friday he was not satisfied with the reliability of the remote minehunting vehicle being developed by Lockheed Martin Corp and would look for alternatives.
In October the U.S. Navy ordered an independent review of the Remote Minehunting System. The system has faced criticism recently from some U.S. lawmakers and defense officials.
A joint statement by Navy officials to a U.S. House subcommittee on Thursday said the review team recommended not purchasing the second round of low rate initial production of the system.
"So we've got 10 of these, we're going to upgrade them to make them more reliable, but it's not a long-term answer," Mabus said at a Washington think tank.
Mabus said the Navy would likely move to an unmanned surface vehicle and in the long run to an unmanned, underwater vehicle.
Lockheed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.