U.S. Navy to look at alternatives for remote minehunting vehicle

WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said on Friday he was not satisfied with the reliability of the remote minehunting vehicle being developed by Lockheed Martin Corp and would look for alternatives.

In October the U.S. Navy ordered an independent review of the Remote Minehunting System. The system has faced criticism recently from some U.S. lawmakers and defense officials.

A joint statement by Navy officials to a U.S. House subcommittee on Thursday said the review team recommended not purchasing the second round of low rate initial production of the system.

"So we've got 10 of these, we're going to upgrade them to make them more reliable, but it's not a long-term answer," Mabus said at a Washington think tank.

Mabus said the Navy would likely move to an unmanned surface vehicle and in the long run to an unmanned, underwater vehicle.

Lockheed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

