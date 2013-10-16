UPDATE 1-Longshoremen's strike halts work at Port of Baltimore

By Karen Brooks
Oct 16 Cargo operations at the Port of
Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest ports in the United
States, were halted on Wednesday by a longshoremen's strike
after contract negotiations stalled, port officials said.
"There is no cargo being handled or ships being worked at
the public marine terminals at the port of Baltimore," said
Richard Scher, a spokesman for the Maryland Port Administration.
"The port of Baltimore, regrettably, is the only port from Maine
to Texas that is not working today."
The strike by the International Longshoremen's Association
Local 333 began Wednesday morning with groups of strikers
gathering at port entrances carrying signs that read, "No
contract, no work," according to local media reports.
Contract negotiations with the Steamship Trade Association
of Baltimore, which represents management, stalled Tuesday
night, Scher said.
Union officials could not be reached for comment. The
Baltimore Sun quoted striking longshoremen as saying their
differences with management were too numerous to list.
"We're dealing with tons and tons of weight, and you can die
in an instant," longshoreman Omahie Mitchell, 33, told the
newspaper. "We're tired of being violated."
Scher said dock workers at the port - about 2,000 of the
port's 14,000 employees - are members of the International
Longshoremen's Association and are divided into four local
chapters. Only Local 333 is striking, he said, but the other
three chapters are supporting them by declining to cross their
picket lines.
"Obviously, they're very important to not only this port but
to all ports," Scher said, adding that the port administration
"does not have a seat at the table" in the negotiations.
"We are strongly encouraging both sides to reach an
agreement," he said.
Five cargo ships are currently docked and "on standby" at
the port, one of Maryland's largest economic generators, Scher
said.
The port ranks ninth among the nation's 360 ports in terms
of the dollar value of the cargo handled there, and ranks 11th
in the weight of cargo handled, Scher said.