UPDATE 1-Two charged with murder in killings of Louisiana cops

By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS Aug 23 Louisiana state police
brought first-degree murder charges on Wednesday against two men
being held in connection with a pair of shootings near New
Orleans in which two police officers were killed, authorities
said.
The new charges mean 24-year-old Brian Lyn Smith and
28-year-old Kyle David Joekel could face the death penalty if
convicted of killing deputies Brandon Nielsen, 34, and Jeremy
Triche, 27.
The officers were investigating the shooting and wounding of
deputy Michael Scott Boyington, 33, at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 16
in a Valero Energy Corp refinery parking lot during a
shift change. The shooter fled.
While investigating the shooting in LaPlace, about 25 miles
west of New Orleans, Nielsen and Triche ended up at a trailer
park. St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said that as they were
interviewing two suspects, a third person came from a trailer
and fatally shot the two officers and wounded deputy Jason
Triche, 30.
Smith and Joekel were among seven people charged last Friday
in connection with the parking lot shooting.
St. John Parish District Attorney Thomas Dailey said in a
statement on Thursday that his office would present the new
charges against Smith and Joekel to the grand jury. The next
regularly scheduled session of the grand jury is Sept. 4.
The charge of murdering a police officer in the performance
of duty automatically carries the death penalty under Louisiana
law, according to New Orleans criminal defense lawyer Lindsay
Larson. Capital cases must go before a grand jury.
The seven people suspected of being involved in the
shootings are in custody at the St. Charles Parish Correctional
Center. They include Terry Smith, 44, Derrick Smith, 22, Chanel
Skains, 37, Brittney Keith, 23, and Teniecha Bright, 21, who
face charges as principals or accessories to murder or attempted
murder.
Authorities said Joekel was wanted in Kansas and Nebraska in
connection with threats against law enforcement officers.