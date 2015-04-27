Storm knocks out power to New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS, April 27 A line of storms moving
through Louisiana on Monday knocked out power to the New Orleans
International Airport, sent train cars tumbling from an elevated
bridge and left some 168,000 customers without power.
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the storms,
which also left the criminal courthouse in New Orleans without
power and caused several area schools, including the University
of New Orleans, to cancel classes.
Video shown on local television showed at least two freight
train cars on an elevated track of the Huey P. Long Bridge on
the outskirts of New Orleans blown by heavy winds before
tumbling dozens of feet (meters) to the ground.
At the airport, power was off in the main terminal, with the
airfield operating on emergency power, an airport spokeswoman
told the Times-Picayune newspaper.
Images posted online from inside the terminal showed long
lines of travelers waiting for flights, with the airport
reporting delays to both departing and arriving flights on its
website.
Airport officials did not immediately respond to messages
seeking comment.
As of 12:30 p.m., more than 168,000 Louisiana customers,
mostly in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, were without
power, according to Entergy Corp, the biggest power
company in the state.
The storms, with winds up to 70 miles per hour (113 kph),
moved quickly toward the east across the southern third of
Louisiana before heading out to the Gulf of Mexico, National
Weather Service meteorologist Frank Revitte said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sandra Maler)