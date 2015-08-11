Lowe's lets go managers who barred black driver from delivery

WASHINGTON Aug 11 U.S. home improvement chain Lowe's Companies Inc has let go three managers in Virginia who barred a black employee from making a delivery when a woman complained about his race, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind," spokesman Steve Salazar said.

The delivery driver, Marcus Bradley, an 11-year employee of Lowe's in Danville, Virginia, told ABC affiliate WSET last week that a woman refused to let him into her home because he was black.

He and co-worker Alex Brooks said they had been recalled to the store and replaced with a white driver.

WSET said that when reporters went to the home, a woman who came to the door said, "I got a right to have whatever I want and that's it."

Salazar said Terry Johnson, a senior vice president of store operations, had gone to the outlet to express support for Bradley and Brooks. He declined to say whether the managers had been fired or resigned, citing personnel policy. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)