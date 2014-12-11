Taiwan's Formosa buys LPG for Jan; cargo from U.S. - traders

SINGAPORE Dec 11 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has bought a liquefied petroleum gas cargo, which sources said is from the United States, in a sign that LPG is trending to become a cheaper raw material for Asian petrochemicals producers.

While petrochemicals firms have traditionally used naphtha as a feedstock, LPG is increasingly an attractive alternative as rising supplies from the United States are pushing prices below those of naphtha. And it is happening even now during the winter season, when LPG prices are typically higher, sources said.

"LPG is cheap enough to crack now even though it's winter. The market is changing and a lot of LPG have to be (exported) from the U.S.," said a North Asian industry source.

Across Asia, petrochemical firms are preparing the infrastructure required to receive more LPG supplies arising from the shale boom in the United States, where an LPG surplus could double by 2019 from 2014 levels.

Formosa bought 22,000 tonnes of U.S. LPG from a Swiss oil and energy trader at a discount of about $100 a tonne to Japanese spot quotes, on a cost and freight basis, traders said.

The cargo, which will arrive in January into Mailiao, Taiwan, was heavily discounted because of its poorer quality, sources said.

LPG traded on Wednesday at discounts ranging $45-$70 a tonne below naphtha quotes, on a cost and freight Japan basis, a naphtha trader said.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed that Formosa had bought an LPG cargo at the said price, but could not verify the origins of the parcel. (Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)