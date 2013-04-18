UPDATE 2-LulzSec hacker receives year in prison for Sony breach

By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, April 18 A hacker who pleaded
guilty last year to taking part in an extensive computer breach
of Sony Pictures Entertainment was sentenced on Thursday in Los
Angeles to a year in prison, followed by home detention, federal
prosecutors said.
Cody Kretsinger, a LulzSec hacker who used the online
moniker "Recursion," pleaded guilty in April 2012 to one count
each of conspiracy and unauthorized impairment of a protected
computer as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
LulzSec, an offshoot of the international hacking group
Anonymous, has taken credit for hacking attacks on government
and private sector websites.
Kretsinger, 25, was also ordered by a U.S. district judge in
Los Angeles to perform 1,000 hours of community service after
his release from prison, said Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the
U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.
During last year's plea hearing, Kretsinger told a federal
judge that he gained access to the Sony Pictures website and
gave the information he found there to other members of LulzSec,
who posted it on the group's website and Twitter.
Prosecutors said Kretsinger and other LulzSec hackers
ultimately caused the unit of Sony Corp more than
$600,000 in damage.
Kretsinger's plea came a month after court documents
revealed that Anonymous leader "Sabu," whose real name is Hector
Xavier Monsegur, had pleaded guilty to hacking-related charges
and provided the FBI with information on fellow hackers.
Prosecutors have declined to say if Kretsinger was also
cooperating with authorities in exchange for leniency.
Anonymous and its offshoots, including LulzSec and AntiSec,
focused initially on fighting attempts at Internet regulation
and the blocking of free illegal downloads, but have since taken
on other targets including Scientology and the global banking
system.
Anonymous, and LulzSec in particular, grabbed the spotlight
in late 2010 when they launched what they called the "first
cyber war" in retaliation for attempts to shut down the
Wikileaks website.
Last week a 26-year-old British man pleaded guilty in that
country to carrying out cyber attacks on targets including Sony
and Nintendo as part of LulzSec while using the online persona
of a 16-year-old girl named Kayla.