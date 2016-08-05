CVC Credit, Coller Capital acquire Northport Capital from Resource Capital

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (TRLPC) - A partnership between CVC Credit
Partners, the credit management business of CVC, and
Coller Capital, a private-equity secondary business, has
acquired lender Northport Capital TRS from Resource Capital Corp
, according to a news release on Thursday.
CVC Credit will manage the partnership backed by capital
from Coller, which has also provided additional undrawn capital
that can be deployed to lend to companies going forward, Tom
Newberry, head of private funds at CVC, said in a telephone
interview.
Northport provides credit facilities to private
middle-market companies across North America and the assets CVC
will now manage include first- and second-lien loans to
middle-market borrowers.
As banks have pulled back from some lending opportunities
following increased pressure from regulators to improve their
underwriting standards, direct lenders have been able to step in
and fill the gap. In 2013 the Federal Reserve, the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency released updated leveraged lending guidance noting
"prudent underwriting practices" had deteriorated.
"There are a lot more situations where banks can't
underwrite the risk or are less comfortable doing so," Newberry
said. "We think it is an ongoing opportunity and we think
getting this team gives us the opportunity to address that."
CVC has an established direct lending platform in Europe and
the Northport team will help develop CVC's direct lending
platform in the US, Newberry said. The acquisition, which was
completed Thursday, will increase assets under management for
CVC Credit's global direct lending strategy to about $1 billion,
according to Thursday's news release.
Northport was led by David DeSantis and he and his team will
join CVC Credit in New York, reporting to Newberry.
Resource Capital will oversee additional assets Northport
managed including some syndicated second-lien loans, Newberry
said.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss)