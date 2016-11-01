U.S. stocks not moved by October's marquee deals

Nov 1 The record dealmaking volume for October
did not create a ripple effect lifting U.S. stocks as it has in
the past - partly because the mergers, albeit large, were few
and far between, bankers and analysts said.
Though acquisitive corporate bosses generated $329 billion
worth of takeovers in October, the biggest month for U.S. M&A on
record, according to Thomson Reuters data, the 615 deals that
were announced marked the lowest number of monthly deals since
March 2013. The top four deals alone represented over one half
the month's total.
The sparsity of deals indicates that while confidence may be
running high in board rooms at a handful of large companies, it
is not necessarily widespread across corporate America. As such,
the stock market's 1.9 percent drop in October, as measured by
the S&P 500 index, was more of a thud than a rallying roar.
"It should be bullish, because it's a sign that companies
see value in other companies, but it hasn't helped," said Donald
Selkin, chief market strategist at National Securities in New
York. "People feel that there's not as much value in these
stocks as there might have been."
The deals also lack a common or new motivation that would
inspire investors to gobble up stocks in anticipation of more
mergers, bankers said.
While there is some ambition to get transactions done before
the U.S. Federal Reserve makes financing more expensive by
raising interest rates, people involved with M&A say that was
not a primary factor in October. The presidential election, just
over a week away, also did not appear to be a driver.
But the autumn merger boom does reflect a less alluring
reality: the summer was uncertain as CEOs put off deals they
might have done sooner.
Third-quarter M&A in the U.S. accounted for just 24 percent
of total year-to-date M&A, the lowest percentage since 2007.
Britain's Brexit vote in June to leave the European Union
kicked off a spate of market volatility. Although Brexit fueled
some deals in October because the British pound had lost so much
value, it stymied activity until recently.
"In the summer, the dealmakers in the U.S. took a collective
breather," said John Reiss, global head of M&A at law firm White
& Case.
DEALS ACROSS THE BOARD
October's megadeals were spread out among many sectors.
The biggest for the month, as well as 2016 to date, was
telecom giant AT&T Inc's proposed $85.4 billion
acquisition of content creator Time Warner Inc.
Qualcomm's $38 billion purchase of NXP Semiconductors
NV also set a record for the semiconductor sector.
There were also large deals announced between cigarette
makers, asset managers, and oil-and-gas producers. Healthcare
stood out as a sector without big deals.
All told, there were 10 deals larger than $5 billion in
October, and the average deal size was $535 million - the
highest since July 2015, when it was $329 million.
Bankers, lawyers and executives involved with the October
flurry described a range of rationales.
For instance, British American Tobacco's $47
billion offer to buy U.S. tobacco firm Reynolds American Inc
was driven by the drop in sterling. General Electric
Co's decision to merge its oil and gas business with
Baker Hughes Inc reflects its ongoing divestiture of
peripheral businesses.
And while the AT&T-Time Warner tie-up happened in October,
it was driven by a years-long disruption in technology, media
and telecom businesses that has led those types of companies to
combine.
"At the end of the summer, there were a lot of things going
on in the world: there was discussion around interest rates,
concern over Brexit, uncertainty over where the economy was
headed," said Steve Arcano, who concentrates on M&A as a partner
at law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.
"My sense is that over the course of September people felt
they had a better read on all of that, reengaged and started
pushing forward again."
