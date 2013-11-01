U.S. aligns beef rules with global mad cow standards

WASHINGTON Nov 1 The United States on Friday
issued new import rules for cattle and beef that will comply
with international standards for the prevention of mad cow
disease, saying the step could ultimately boost U.S. beef
exports.
The European Union said the U.S. move would bring a welcome
re-opening of a market closed to its beef since January 1998.
Lawmakers and industry groups also welcomed the news, saying
it would help the United States regain access to markets that
have been closed for decades.
World trade in beef was jolted in the 1980s by the discovery
of mad cow disease, a fatal brain-wasting disease in cattle,
formally known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy. Many nations
restricted imports, some of which remain in place, out of fear
of a human version of the illness.
"Making these changes will further demonstrate to our
trading partners our commitment to international standards and
sound science, and we are hopeful it will help open new markets
and remove remaining restrictions on U.S. products," said USDA
chief veterinarian John Clifford.
As an example of the new revisions, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said boneless beef could be imported because
research has shown the meat poses a negligible risk of mad cow
disease. Until now, imports were restricted from most nations
that had reported a case of the disease.
The USDA said the new revisions, which will be published in
coming days and take effect 90 days afterward, would not weaken
U.S. safeguards.
"This effort is crucial to breaking down other countries'
unfounded trade barriers, and re-opening trade markets that are
closed to U.S. beef," said Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the
Senate Agriculture Committee.
Stabenow said Mexico employed a non-scientific limit on U.S.
cattle exports by refusing to allow entry of animals over 30
months of age. She said U.S. producers lose an estimated $100
million a year because of the limit.
The National Cattlemen's Beef Association said the new rules
were "great news for the U.S. cattle industry and integral to
our efforts to further expand international trade."
In a fact sheet, USDA said the changes "could convince other
countries to remove any remaining restrictions on U.S. cattle
and cattle products." The rules bring USDA in line with the
guidelines of the World Organization for Animal Health, known by
its French acronym of OIE.
On May 29, the OIE gave the United States its safest
classification for mad cow, negligible risk.
U.S. officials have struggled for more than a decade to open
markets that were restricted following discovery of the first
U.S. case of the disease.
The United States is among the world's largest importer and
exporter of beef. Roughly 10 percent of U.S. beef is exported,
while imports make up nearly 10 percent of the U.S. supply.
Imports tend to be ground beef and lower-cost cuts of beef while
the exports are high-value cuts.
Still, a small ranchers' group, R-CALF, said USDA said it
doubted the safety of beef from Europe and called for retention
of a country-of-origin meat-labeling law currently under attack
in Congress.
The United States uses three interlocking safeguards against
mad cow. Feed for cattle and other ruminants can not contain
"rendered" parts of ruminants. USDA runs a surveillance and
testing program for mad cow. And meatpackers are required to
remove from carcasses brains, spinal cords, nervous tissue and
other materials that could be infected.
Mad cow, with an incubation period of years, is primarily a
disease of older cattle.