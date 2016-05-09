Hopes of factory jobs rebound fade in U.S. heartland

May 9 The U.S. factory sector appears to be
stabilizing after a long and painful slide, but not when it
comes to jobs.
You might not hear that from Washington, where the latest
job report for April showed factories added 4,000 positions and
other measures suggest the sector has stopped contracting. That
comes after a three month stretch of job cuts - including March,
the worst single month for job losses since the recession - that
wiped out all of last year's modest gains.
Manufacturing's job problem undercuts hopeful forecasts that
U.S. companies would bring significant numbers of jobs back from
overseas. That's simply not happening to a degree sufficient to
offset the continuing exodus of work and suggest deeper problems
roiling factory floors.
The fallout is most visible on the U.S. campaign trail,
where Donald Trump has ridden the wave of anger about losing
jobs to become the presumptive nominee for Republican party. But
interviews with more than a dozen company executives and
analysts across the U.S. heartland show the plight of
manufacturing is more than a campaign slogan.
"People are hanging on by their fingernails in
manufacturing," said J.B. Brown, president of Bremen Castings
Inc. in Indiana, which saw business for its metal casting drop
off sharply last year and is now down 40 percent from 2014.
The slowdown in oil and gas has radiated deep into the
economy and huge cuts by heavy equipment and farm machinery
manufacturers are battering thousands of smaller suppliers
across the industrial belt. Caterpillar Inc. alone is in
the midst of shuttering 20 facilities, about half of them in the
U.S., and has permanently shed 3,500 U.S. workers through
restructurings.
Christopher Williamson, chief economist at Markit, told
Reuters the job cuts are driven by a mix of "disappointing order
books" and a cloudier political outlook.
"Companies are becoming more reluctant to expand and more
cost conscious, so that cutback in hiring is a reflection of
that," said Williamson. By his estimate, U.S. factories are now
cutting an average of 10,000 jobs a month, and he sees that
continuing.
It's not a rout across the board for U.S. factories. The
auto industry continues to hum, thanks to the relatively robust
consumer economy. Housing is also thriving.
"Basically we've just had the best quarter we've had in 10
years," says James Metcalf, chief executive of USG Corp.
, a maker of wallboard used in construction that had
sales of $3.8 billion last year. At the same time, some of the
stiffest headwinds for manufacturing have abated. Oil prices are
edging back up and the dollar, which has hampered exports, has
weakened a bit.
GLOOM SPREADS ACROSS RUST AND FARM BELT
Even so, the downturn has spread gloom across the U.S.
industrial heartland, visible in the political backlash against
trade in the presidential campaign. A video of workers at a
Carrier air-conditioner plant in Indiana being told their jobs
were moving to Mexico went viral last fall and became a favorite
topic for Trump on the campaign trail.
Job cuts in manufacturing only add to the dissatisfaction of
voters in industrial regions who worry that the growing economy
is passing them by.
People living in the Rust Belt, which includes Illinois,
Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Ohio, are more
pessimistic about the direction of their state than their
counterparts in other parts of the country.
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll from March 1 to April 30,
60 percent of Rust Belt residents said their state is headed on
the "wrong track," compared with 49 percent of residents in
other states. The results include 1,922 Rust Belt residents and
have a credibility interval of 2.6 percentage points. For a
graphic showing this dire view, see: tmsnrt.rs/1T6Z7Rn
The weak job numbers don't surprise William Bachman,
president of Bachman Machine Co. in St. Louis, which has 105
employees makes metal parts that go into the automotive,
agriculture, and industrial equipment. "I just found out that
one of my customers had more exposure to oil field machinery
than I realized," he says. Another big customer was hit by the
drop in demand for farm machinery.
"In my little world, I just keep hearing about things
slowing down," said Bachman, who has shed only a few workers so
far and opted not to replace some workers who retired.
Government gauges haven't captured the full depth of the
manufacturing slowdown until recently. Last month, as part of
its regular update of economic figures, the Federal Reserve cut
by half the growth in manufacturing output for the last two
years. That's a huge reduction and shows that growth was far
weaker than most analysts thought. Before the revision, the
sector had appeared close to regaining its pre-recession peak in
output.
That goal has now again been pushed out far into the future.
"The real question is how can you have any job growth when
overall growth is so slow?" says Daniel Meckstroth, chief
economist of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and
Innovation.
Some economists are more upbeat, noting that there are signs
the long slide has at least stabilized. The Institute for Supply
Management has issued two straight monthly reports that showed
U.S. manufacturing activity expanded slightly, ending a
five-month string of reports that suggested contraction. April's
ISM report showed 11 out of 18 industries reported growth.
And yet many Midwest manufacturers say they are as
disillusioned with Washington's view of the economy as their
hourly workers. Scott Wine, CEO of snowmobile maker Polaris
Industries Inc. in Minnesota, says the U.S. Federal Reserve has
sown uncertainty with shifting views on when to raise interest
rates.
"First they say the economy's strong, so we'll raise rates,"
said Wine. "Then they say it's weak, so we won't. So of course,
producers are worried."
(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; editing by Edward Tobin)