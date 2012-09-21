CORRECTED-Export surge could help US add 5 mln jobs by 2020-study

(Corrects first and 13th paragraphs of story published late on
Thursday to show job growth estimates include both factory
positions and related employment)
* Forecasts lower factory costs in U.S. than Japan, Europe
* Machinery, vehicles, chemicals set for export gains
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, Sept 20 Rising U.S. factory
productivity, spurred by falling natural gas prices, could help
the nation boost exports of products such as locomotives and
factory machinery and add as many as 5 million manufacturing and
support jobs by the decade's end, a new analysis found.
High worker productivity and low energy prices driven by a
surge in shale gas production will give the United States a cost
advantage in exports against Western European rivals and Japan
in the coming years, according to a Boston Consulting Group
report set for release on Friday.
By 2015, those factors will make average manufacturing costs
in the United States lower by 15 percent than in Germany and
France, 8 percent than in the United Kingdom and 21 percent than
in Japan, the study projects. Factories' costs in China will
remain 7 percent cheaper than those in the United States,
however.
The competitive gap in some ways reflects the open U.S.
labor market, where companies can quickly add or cut workers to
meet changes in demand, said Hal Sirkin, a senior partner at the
BCG consultancy and author of the report.
"In Europe and Japan, it's relatively hard to lay people
off, and because of that you have employees for a long period of
time that you may not be able to use," Sirkin said. "In the
United States, there's much more flexibility."
Besides the ease of adding or firing workers, lower wages
and Americans' readiness to move for work will make U.S. factory
labor costs 20 percent to 45 percent lower than prevailing costs
in Western Europe and Japan by 2015, the study found.
BCG forecast that a glut of natural gas production in the
United States would keep the nation's prices of the fuel 50
percent to 70 percent below those in Europe and Japan, as well
as hold down electricity costs.
BEYOND ONSHORING
U.S. factory employment has grown by about 3.6 percent to
roughly 12 million people from a 2010 post-recession low, a
trend that could accelerate as the United States becomes a more
competitive exporter, BCG said.
The increase in part reflects a realization by manufacturers
that rising shipping costs and wage inflation in China and other
countries have made it cheaper to make products at home.
The recent growth in U.S. factory employment follows a drop
of about 40 percent over three decades as many businesses
concluded that high wages made the country too costly for
manufacturing and economists predicted that Americans would turn
away from assembly jobs in favor of work in the service sector.
Over the past year, though, major U.S. exporters General
Electric Co and Caterpillar Inc have both added
U.S. factory jobs. The study also noted that foreign-owned
companies including Japan's Toyota Motor Co and
Germany's Siemens AG were also making products in the
United States and exporting them to other countries.
BCG said the United States could boost its exports by about
$90 billion by the end of the decade by winning orders currently
filled by Western European and Japanese factories. Total U.S.
exports came to $1.48 trillion in 2011, according to the Census
Bureau.
Based on the export forecast and current worker productivity
figures, BCG projects that the U.S. could add 2.5 million to 5
million jobs by 2020, an estimate that includes jobs in both
factories and related services, such as trucking and
construction.
The biggest export gains could come in the industrial
machinery, transportation and chemicals sectors -- slices of
manufacturing that are both highly energy-intensive and
automated, requiring fewer workers, BCG said.
One wild card is the euro currency, which fell fairly
steadily in value from mid-2011 though July as the region's
policymakers struggled with a debt crisis. This slide made
European factories relatively more competitive than their U.S.
rivals.
That advantage has begun to fade over the past two months,
with the euro trading at $1.29 on Thursday, up about 7.5 percent
from its July 24 low.
Sirkin said little short of an outright collapse in the euro
would change BCG's analysis.
"Obviously currency matters," Sirkin said, "but over the
range that the euro's been over the last reasonable period of
time, the fundamentals don't change."
(Editing by Patricia Kranz and Lisa Von Ahn)