RPT-After "lemming" exodus, manufacturers look to U.S.

By Scott Malone
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Big U.S. manufacturers
moved their production out of the country too quickly over the
past decades and now see a competitive advantage in building up
their footprints back home, top executives said on Monday.
The chase for lower-paid workers drove the migration, which
resulted in employment in the U.S. manufacturing sector falling
by 40 percent from its 1980 peak. But big companies including
Boeing Co and General Electric Co are now finding
that the benefit of lower wages can be offset by higher
logistics and materials costs.
"We, lemming-like, over the last 15 years extended our
supply chains a little too far globally in the name of low
cost," said Jim McNerney, chief executive of world No. 2
planemaker Boeing. "We lost control in some cases over quality
and service when we did that, we underestimated in some cases
the value of our workers back here."
Boeing in particular ran into extensive delays in the launch
of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft, handing off much of the
manufacturing responsibility to outside suppliers, leaving the
launch of the fuel-efficient aircraft some three years behind
schedule.
"You are going to see more (manufacturing) come back to the
United States, and that's in part for business reasons and in
part because we want to be good citizens," McNerney said.
McNerney spoke at a Washington event organized by GE aimed
at promoting the competitiveness of the U.S. economy. The nation
has been slow to recover from a brutal 2007-2009 downturn and
high unemployment -- 8.3 percent in January -- stands as one of
the main barriers to a brisker recovery.
MOVING MANUFACTURING BACK
GE CEO Jeff Immelt said the largest U.S. conglomerate's
thinking evolved on the value of manufacturing inside the United
States versus outside it.
"We're basically moving our appliance manufacturing back
from Mexico and China to basically Louisville (Kentucky)," he
said. "When we looked at it on a cost basis, our labor is still
higher, but it's closer than it's been in the past. And both
materials and distribution are less expensive in the United
States than imported. So we see the opportunity to bring jobs --
certain jobs, not every job -- back. And we think this is going
to take place in areas like software as well."
The nascent resurgence in U.S. manufacturing -- which added
50,000 jobs in January -- has caught the attention of the White
House. President Barack Obama, to whom Immelt is a top adviser
on jobs and the economy, singled the sector out in the State of
the Union address as an area where he would promote tax breaks
in hopes of generating more jobs.
Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE said at the event that it
plans to hire some 5,000 military veterans over the next five
years. Manufacturers say they like to hire
veterans because their experience in figuring out how to solve
problems quickly is useful in high-speed modern factories.
CEOs said they are looking for workers -- some 600,000 U.S.
manufacturing jobs are going unfilled because companies cannot
find applicants with the skills needed to perform them,
according to a study by the Manufacturing Institute and
Deloitte. A renewed focus on educating students in science,
technology, engineering and math could help fill those holes,
executives said.
"It's a jobless recovery in some sense, but we have jobs out
there, so it's the skills discussion," said Andrew Liveris, CEO
of Dow Chemical Co.