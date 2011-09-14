BUY OR SELL-U.S. industrial shares show profit pessimism

* Industrial stocks have lagged broader market
* Companies may soon start lowering outlooks
* Executives, some analysts still see strong growth
By Nick Zieminski
Sept 14 U.S. industrial stocks are flashing
yellow, having lost a fifth of their value in the last two
months in what some describe as a warning that another
recession is looming.
The market is suggesting U.S. manufacturing multinationals
may be poised to cut earnings estimates or ratchet down
expectations for next year, as slowing economies and
uncertainty over any resolution of Europe's debt problems raise
more questions about demand for high-value capital goods.
The Standard & Poor's Capital Goods index .GSPIC has
fallen more than 20 percent since mid-July, when General
Electric Co (GE.N), Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), 3M Co (MMM.N) and
other big manufacturers began reporting second-quarter results.
That is a steeper decline than the broad S&P 500 index's .SPX
13 percent slide.
Even as the shares have sunk, management of top U.S.
manufacturers and the Wall Street analysts that follow them
have largely stood by profit targets that call for
double-digit-percentage growth in the second half of the year.
Industrial distributor W.W. Grainger (GWW.N) said on Monday
that August sales rose at the same pace as in July. Danaher
Corp's (DHR.N) chief executive officer said last week that he
felt "very good" about the conglomerate's third-quarter
forecast.
This month will determine who is right -- bullish managers
or skittish investors -- since September accounts for up to 45
percent of third-quarter sales. The companies will begin
reporting their results in October.
CUTTING ESTIMATES
Nomura analyst Shannon O'Callaghan cut 2012 earnings
estimates for a dozen manufacturing giants, including GE,
Danaher, 3M and Tyco International TYC.N, to an average of 9
percent below consensus.
For some companies, such as Ingersoll Rand (IR.N) and SPX
Corp SPW.N, his estimates are 17 percent below the Wall
Street average. O'Callaghan also lowered the companies'
share-price targets. [ID:nWNAB5908]
His reasoning? Profit warnings are coming.
"Further slowing has yet to manifest itself via guidance
cuts ... but will likely do so in coming months," O'Callaghan
said in a note to clients, adding price-to-earnings ratios have
come down in anticipation of such cuts.
O'Callaghan said the stocks could do well if recession
risks erode, but "that is still a big 'if' right now."
Headwinds to 2012 forecasts include the European debt
crisis; political gridlock in Washington; and the possibility
that China's efforts to curb inflation could slow its economy
too much.
Stocks are pricing in not just a slowdown but an actual
decline in earnings. Cooper Industries CBE.N, Honeywell
International Inc (HON.N), Dover Corp (DOV.N) and Eaton Corp
(ETN.N) are trading at 10 or less times next year's estimated
earnings, only slightly above their multiples in the last
recession.
Only financial stocks have fallen more steeply so far this
year. Industrials were the second-best-performing sector in
2010 as the global recovery gained speed, but that recovery is
increasingly in doubt, according to Standard & Poor's.
'GOBLINS IN PEOPLE'S HEADS'
Bulls point to healthy demand from markets like utilities
and commercial aerospace. Home prices are stabilizing, and
credit remains accessible to large companies. Some late-cycle
markets, such as nonresidential construction, have yet to
recover, but are unlikely to fall much further.
Some economists expect U.S. economic growth to accelerate
next year. An index of U.S. factory activity in August came in
above estimates and remains at a level that indicates
expansion.
Still, electrical and multi-industry stocks trade at a
discount to the S&P 500 index based on expected 2012 profits
for the first time since the 2008-2009 recession: evidence that
investors have lost confidence in Wall Street estimates.
"It's goblins in people's heads right now," said analyst
Nick Heymann of William Blair & Co. "The fear factor is casting
a far, far bigger shadow on valuations than the fundamentals."
Most companies are likely to meet forecasts when they
report third-quarter results, said Vertical Research Partners
analyst Jeff Sprague. But they may start to talk down
expectations about the fourth quarter and beyond while giving
2012 forecasts that are below Wall Street expectations.
"It feels like we've discounted a full-fledged recession,
and the odds are that we might have some kind muddle-through,
slow growth," Sprague said. "There could be a pretty
significant bounce-back if it turns out September was OK."
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Additional reporting
by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)