WRAPUP 2-U.S. manufacturers growing more cautious on 2012

* United Tech Q3 EPS beats Street, raises 2011 view
* Textron Q3 tops analysts view
* 2012 looks tougher, earns to rise 10 pct-United Tech CFO
* United Tech, Textron shares little changed
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, Oct 19 Big U.S. manufacturers are
growing warier about 2012, with blue-chip United Technologies
Corp (UTX.N) already looking for ways to cut costs further
ahead of what it expects to be a tougher year.
That news came as United Tech and smaller peer Textron Inc
(TXT.N) reported third-quarter results that topped Wall
Street's expectations on Wednesday and said their momentum
should carry their profit growth through the end of 2011.
"I think 2012 is going to be a tougher year than 2011. The
order rates in the developed world have slowed down, the
economies are not growing in the U.S. and Europe," said United
Tech Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes, in an interview.
"Growth is going to be tougher next year. We're still going to
grow earnings, though. The base business we're still targeting
at 10 percent earnings growth for next year."
The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners
is stepping up its restructuring spending, allocating more than
$300 million to ways to cut costs this year, up from its
previous plan to spend $200 million on restructuring, he said.
The company may cut jobs at its Pratt & Whitney jet engine
and Sikorsky helicopter units, as they feel the pinch of lower
military spending on aircraft.
That move -- to cut costs in the face of uncertainty -- may
become a common one among big U.S. companies, investors and
obvservers have said.
"No one knows anything. You don't know what the policy
environment is going to be, you don't know what the
international environment is going to be and you don't know
what the tax environment is going to be. But you do know what
your costs are," said Peter Klein, senior portfolio manager at
Fifth Third Asset Management in Cleveland, Ohio. "So you
control what you have in front of your nose."
Major U.S. industrials including United Tech, as well as
General Electric Co (GE.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) cut tens
of thousands of jobs in the wake of the 2007-2009 recession.
Since then they have counted on low costs and a large presence
in fast-growing markets including China, Brazil and Russia to
offset tepid demand in the United States and Europe.
With Europe's debt crisis raising risks of another shock to
the world's financial system, investors have grown nervous,
sending the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX down 2.6 percent
so far this year. Manufacturers, as measured by the S&P Capital
Goods index .GSPIC are down more, about 8 percent.
Investors will get a deeper look into the sector's health
over the next week, as more big manufacturers including GE,
Caterpillar and 3M Co (MMM.N) report results.
THIRD-QUARTER BEATS
United Tech's third-quarter profit rose 10.5 percent,
topping analysts' expectations. It raised its full-year
forecast for the fourth time since its initial December
forecast. It expects to earn $5.47 per share in 2011,
representing a 15 percent rise over 2010.
The Hartford, Connecticut-based company is counting on
strong orders from China, which were up 30 percent in the
quarter, and the continuing revenues it makes from maintaining
the equipment it sells, to help it hit that target.
It also plans to close its biggest-ever acquisition, a
$16.5 billion deal for Goodrich Corp GR.N, next year.
Textron, the world's largest maker of corporate jets, also
beat Wall Street's forecasts for the just-ended quarter.
It reported net income of $142 million, or 47 cents per
share, reversing a year-earlier loss. Factoring out one-time
items, profit came to 45 cents per share, well ahead of the 31
cents per share analysts had expected, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Providence, Rhode Island-based company expects
full-year earnings to come to $1.05 to $1.15 per share.
Factoring out costs related to a recent debt buyback, that
forecast is unchanged from its view three months earlier, Chief
Executive Scott Donnelly told investors on a conference call.
Donnelly, a former GE executive, has made cutting costs a
priority since taking the helm in 2009.
He declined to forecast 2012 performance, but noted that
demand for Cessna light jets would be affected by the uncertain
economic outlook, though he said the unit was continuing to
book orders, particularly in Latin America and Asia.
Amphenol Corp (APH.N), a maker of electronic and fiber
optics connectors, cut its full-year sales and profit targets
citing uncertainty around fiscal and budget issues in developed
economies. [ID:nL3E7LJ26G]
"We have begun to see increased levels of caution from many
of our customers, translating into lower demand in most
markets," the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said.
Another reason for caution came from a widely-tracked
annual forecast of U.S. construction activity. New U.S.
construction starts are forecast to rise only slightly in 2012,
to $412 billion from 2011's $410 billion, according to
McGraw-Hill Construction.
McGraw-Hill said 9.1 percent unemployment and tight budgets
at the state and local level remain impediments to new building
activity, which has remained depressed for three years.
United Tech shares were up 12 cents at $74.24 and Textron
was up 35 cents at $19.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.
