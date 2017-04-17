The long, rough ride ahead for "Made in America"

| RUSTON, Louisiana, April 17
RUSTON, Louisiana, April 17 Mini motorcycle and
go-kart maker Monster Moto made a big bet on U.S. manufacturing
by moving assembly to this Louisiana town in 2016 from China.
But it will be a long ride before it can stamp its products
"Made in USA."
The loss of nearly one out four U.S. factories in the last
two decades means parts for its bike frames and engines must be
purchased in China, where the manufacturing supply chain moved
years ago.
"There's just no way to source parts in America right now,"
said Monster Moto Chief Executive Alex Keechle during a tour of
the company's assembly plant. "But by planting the flag here, we
believe suppliers will follow."
Monster Moto's experience is an example of the obstacles
American companies face as they, along with President Donald
Trump, try to rebuild American manufacturing. U.S. automakers
and their suppliers, for example, have already invested billions
in plants abroad and would face an expensive and time-consuming
transition to buy thousands of American-made parts if President
Trump’s proposed “border tax” on imported goods were to become
law.
When companies reshore assembly to U.S. soil – in Monster
Moto’s case that took two years to find a location and negotiate
support from local and state officials – they are betting their
demand will create a local supply chain that currently does not
exist.
For now, finding U.S.-based suppliers "remains one of the
top challenges across our supplier base," said Cindi Marsiglio,
Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s vice president for U.S.
manufacturing and sourcing. Wal-Mart partnered with Monster Moto
and several other U.S. companies in a drive to increase spending
on American-made goods by $250 billion by 2023 in response to
consumer demand for American-made goods.
Their experience has shown Americans’ patriotic shopping
habits have limits, namely when it comes to price.
Take Monster Moto's bikes, which sell for between $249 to
$749. Keechle, the CEO, says he can’t raise those prices for
fear his price sensitive prospective customers will turn to less
expensive rivals made in China.
"Consumers won't give you a free pass just because you put
'Made in USA' on the box," Keechle says. "You have to remain
price competitive."
Keeping a sharp eye on labor costs in their factory is one
thing these U.S. manufactures can control. They see replacing
primarily lower-skilled workers on the assembly line with robots
on American factory floors as the only way to produce here in a
financially viable, cost-competitive way. It’s a trend that runs
against the narrative candidate Donald Trump used to win the
U.S. Presidency.
Since taking office, Trump has continued promises to
resurrect U.S. manufacturing's bygone glory days and bring back
millions of jobs. On March 31, Trump directed his administration
to clamp down on countries that abuse trade rules in a bid to
end to the "theft of American prosperity."
But it's more complicated on the ground for companies like
Monster Moto.
"It's almost as if people think you can just unplug
manufacturing in one part of the world and plug it in to the
U.S. and everything’s going to be fine," said David Abney, Chief
Executive Officer of package delivery company United Parcel
Service Inc, which helped Monster Moto reconfigure its
supply chain to bring its Chinese-made parts to Ruston.
"It's not something that happens overnight," he said.
A White House official said that the Trump administration’s
efforts to encourage manufacturers to reshore production will be
focused on cutting regulations and programs to provide new
skills to manufacturing workers.
“We recognize that the manufacturing jobs that come back to
America might not all look like the ones that left,” a White
House official said, “and we are taking steps to ensure that the
American workforce is ready for that.”
MAKING ROBOTS GREAT AGAIN
In Monster Moto's cavernous warehouse in Ruston, boxes of
imported parts that are delivered at one end then become bikes
on a short but industrious assembly line of a few dozen workers.
A solitary, long-bearded worker by the name of Billy
Mahaffey fires up the bikes to test their engine and brakes
before a small group of workers puts them in boxes declaring:
"Assembled in the USA."
Helped by that label, Monster Moto has experienced a recent
boom in demand from major customers that include Wal-Mart. The
company expects to double production to 80,000 units and
increase its assembly workers - who make $13 to $15 an hour - to
100 from around 40 in 2017.
The most likely components Monster Moto could produce in
America first are black, welded-metal frames for bikes and
go-karts, but they would have to automate production because
human welders would be too expensive.
"We can't just blow up our cost structure," said Monster
Moto President Rick Sukkar. "The only way to make it work in
America is with robotics."
The same principle applies for much larger manufacturers,
such as automotive supplier Delphi Automotive PLC’s.
Chief Financial Officer Joe Massaro told analysts in February
that 90 percent of the company’s hourly workforce is in
“best-cost countries.”
When asked about shifting production to the United States
from Mexico, Massaro said depending on what happens to trade
rules “it would have to be much more of the sort of the
automated type manufacturing operations just given… the labor
differential there.”
That trend is already showing up in data compiled by
Economic Policy Institute, a Washington-based think-tank.
According to senior economist Rob Scott, not only did America
lose 85,000 factories, or 23.5 percent of the total, from 1997
to 2014, but the average number of workers in a U.S. factory
declined 14 percent to 44 in 2014 from 1997. According to Scott,
much of the decline in workers was due to automation. For a
graphic, click tmsnrt.rs/2oaz5mD
"We're going to see more automation in this country because
it makes good sense economically for every company," said Hal
Sirkin, a managing director at the Boston Consulting Group. "You
can spend a lot of time bemoaning it, but that's not going to
change."
Manufacturers say automated production requires fewer, but
more skilled workers such as robot programmers and operators.
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) estimates
because of the "skills gap" there are 350,000 unfilled
manufacturing jobs today in a sector that employs over 12
million people.
In Ruston, Mayor Ronny Walker bet on Monster Moto by
guaranteeing the company's lease because he wants to diversify
the city's economy, and envisions suppliers setting up alongside
Monster Moto's assembly plant.
"Could it take a long time to bring manufacturing back here?
Sure," he says. "But you have to start somewhere."
(Editing by Joe White and Edward Tobin)