UPDATE 1-Oakland sues U.S. to halt closure of marijuana dispensary

By Laird Harrison
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 11 The city of Oakland has
sued to block U.S. authorities from closing down a medical
marijuana dispensary that bills itself as the world's largest,
marking the latest clash with federal authorities over
California's cannabis industry.
The lawsuit, which was filed by Oakland's city attorney in
U.S. District Court, seeks an injunction to halt efforts by
federal prosecutors to shut down Harborside Health Center
through civil forfeiture actions they filed in July against two
properties where the clinic operates.
Harborside, which has been featured on the Discovery Channel
reality TV show "Weed Wars," says it is the largest medical
marijuana dispensary in the world and serves more than 100,000
patients in a "beautiful waterfront location."
"This lawsuit is about protecting the rights of legitimate
medical patients," Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker said in
a written statement. "I am deeply dismayed that the federal
government would seek to deny these rights and deprive thousands
of seriously ill Californians of access to safe, affordable and
effective medicine."
The legal action marks the latest broadside in an ongoing
battle between the federal government - which holds that pot is
an illegal drug - and local officials in California, where
voters in 1996 made the state the first in the nation to allow
cannabis to be sold as medicine.
Since then 16 other states and the District of Columbia have
followed California's lead. Colorado, Oregon and Washington
state all have initiatives on the November ballot that would
legalize sale of the drug for recreational use.
Oakland officials are not seeking damages in the lawsuit,
which names as defendants Melinda Haag, the U.S. Attorney for
the district, and Attorney General Eric Holder. Calls to U.S.
Northern California Attorney Melinda Haag's office, and to the
Department of Justice, were not returned.
'BIZARRE TWIST'
But Kevin Sabet, a former adviser to the Obama
administration's drug policy director, said that California's
medical marijuana law is frequently abused.
"This lawsuit is just the latest bizarre twist in
California's laughable medical marijuana program, a system where
over 95 percent of users have no life-threatening illness,"
Sabet said.
Oakland officials in the past have been openly critical of
tough federal action against medical marijuana operations, but
the filing of a lawsuit represents the city's most
confrontational stance to date.
Medical marijuana dispensaries - which sometimes offer
massages and other non-medical services - are issued permits by
the city of Oakland, perhaps California's most tolerant
municipality when it comes to medical cannabis. In 2010 the city
adopted plans to regulate large-scale cannabis farms, then
backed off under threat from the federal government.
The city requires dispensaries to submit business plans,
submit to audits and background checks, hire security, and
install lighting and cameras in parking lots, among other
regulations, according to Cedric Chao, who is acting as outside
counsel to the city on the lawsuit.
The dispensaries also have to furnish samples of marijuana
to outside laboratories that verify the quality, Chao said,
adding that the city expects to collect $1.4 million in taxes
from dispensaries in 2012.
The city's lawsuit against the federal government is not
unprecedented. About a decade ago, the city and county of Santa
Cruz in northern California along with a local medical marijuana
collective sued the federal government after a raid on the
collective, said Tamar Todd, a senior staff attorney with the
Drug Policy Alliance.