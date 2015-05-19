U.S. Marines not halting flights after Nepal, Hawaii accidents

WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Marine Corps is not
halting flights of UH-1 helicopters or V-22 tilt-rotor Ospreys
despite recent deadly accidents in Nepal and Hawaii, the general
in charge of Marine Corps aviation said on Tuesday.
Lieutenant General Jon Davis, deputy commandant for
aviation, said both incidents were still being investigated, but
initial reviews did not point to any concerns about the safety
or reliability of the aircraft.
Six U.S. Marines and two Nepali soldiers were killed last
week when their UH-1 helicopter crashed during an earthquake
relief mission. On Sunday, one U.S. Marine was killed and 12
others were hospitalized after their MV-22 Osprey made a "hard
landing" during a training exercise in Hawaii.
"I have not seen anything, and I looked, that would cause me
pause on the reliability or safety of the airplanes," Davis
said. He said the Marine Corps may modify its training protocols
after a more thorough review of the incidents.
Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, built the
UH-1 Y-model helicopter that crashed in Nepal. It is an upgraded
version of the earlier UH-1 "Huey."
The MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor, which takes off and lands like
a helicopter but flies like a plane, is built by a joint venture
of Boeing Co and Bell Helicopter.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao)