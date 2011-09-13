版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 14日 星期三 04:38 BJT

Dell shares gain in extended trade; authorizes buy back

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Dell shares rose 2.4 percent to $14.73 in extended trade on Tuesday after the company authorized a $5 billion share buy back program.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐