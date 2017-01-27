REFILE-Apple shares back in vogue as Wall Street bets on iPhone surge

(Refiles to fix spelling of "supercycle," paragraph 10)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Wall Street has regained
an appetite for Apple as investors bet that the release
of a 10th-anniversary iPhone and pent up customer demand will
shore up shrinking sales.
The largest component of the S&P 500, Apple remained a core
holding of Wall Street throughout a decline in the stock in the
first half of last year. But a recent rebound and speculation
about an expected new phone have kindled additional investor
interest.
Apple's 15-percent rally since mid-November pushed the stock
to levels not seen in more than a year and boosted over 100
mutual funds that became shareholders in recent quarters.
The gains have come even as Apple struggles with slow global
demand for smartphones, made worse by consumers in key growth
regions like China and India preferring Android devices selling
for under $200.
The stock is up 36 percent from lows in May of last year,
when it was plagued by worries about iPhone sales, which fell in
2016 for the first time. The shares are now down 8 percent from
a record high close in February 2015.
Many on Wall Street expect Apple, which reports its fiscal
first-quarter results on Tuesday, to mark the 10th anniversary
of the iPhone this year with a dramatically improved model.
Apple has not disclosed details, but analysts have
speculated about potential new features including better haptic
technology, wireless charging and a curved display that many
believe will attract consumers who have begun to lose interest
in smartphones.
"We think this is going to be a pretty solid launch, a
really big one," said Brian Hennessey, portfolio manager of the
Alpine Dynamic Dividend Fund, whose largest holding is Apple. "I
think even the bears would probably suggest that this product
that's coming out is going to be pretty interesting and hard to
ignore."
The number of mutual funds reporting they became Apple
shareholders in recent quarterly filings has jumped by 188
percent to 288, while the number of mutual funds liquidating
their Apple holdings dropped by 25 percent to 154, according to
Morningstar.
Strong sales of the iPhone 6S two years ago have arguably
left a larger-than-normal base of customers now ready to upgrade
to new devices in what several analysts have describe as a
"supercycle."
Citing recent supply and demand checks, Morgan Stanley
analyst Katy Huberty on Jan. 16 cut her estimate for
December-quarter iPhone shipments to 75 million units from 79
million, and she warned that Apple would likely give
March-quarter guidance below investors' expectations. But
confident about pent up demand, Huberty raised her iPhone
estimates for the fiscal year starting in October and said Apple
remains a top pick.
Apple's recent stock gain makes the success of its next
iPhone all the more crucial, said Trip Miller, managing partner
of hedge fund Gullane Capital. Attracted to the healthy balance
sheet and a price/earnings multiple that is low versus the S&P
500's average, the fund added to an existing Apple stake after
the stock swooned last year. Apple currently makes up about 5
percent of its portfolio, Miller said.
Apple is rushing to expand music streaming and other
services that provide recurring revenues in a bid to offset
lackluster iPhones sales, which still account for 60 percent of
total revenue.
"They really need to have a big value-add in the next
product they come out with," Miller said.
Also sounding a cautious note, Barclays analyst Mark
Moskowitz downgraded Apple on Jan. 24 to "equal weight" from
"overweight", warning that this year's new iPhones may not
entice consumers increasingly content to keep their devices for
three or four years, instead of two or three.
Apple's recent rally has left its stock trading at 12.9
times expected earnings, pricier than its five-year average of
about 12.0 times expected earnings but far cheaper than the S&P
500's multiple of 17.2 times earnings, according to Thomson
Reuters Datastream.
After three consecutive quarters of declines, Apple in the
December-quarter is expected by analysts to report a 2-percent
increase in revenue to $77.4 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Revenue for fiscal 2017 is expected by analysts to
grow 5.5 percent, recovering some of last year's 7.7 percent
decline.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)