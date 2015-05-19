RPT - INSIGHT-Investors stick to bets even as dollar and bonds slip

(Repeats for additional subscribers)
* Less gloom on Europe soured bullish dollar, bond bets
* Fund managers see market moves as correction, technical
* Oil rebound seen overdone due to global supply glut
* Fed rate hike seen critical for earlier trades to work
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 19 The dollar's four-week decline
and a slump in bond prices has upset some assumptions about
where global financial markets are heading, but haven't deterred
most investors from staying faithful to their bets.
At the beginning of the year, a weak global economic
environment combined with central-bank support made some trades
seem like sure winners: buy the dollar, buy bonds, sell oil, and
buy stocks. After the last four weeks, with the dollar sliding,
oil rising above $50 a barrel and a rebound in inflation
expectations, only the equities bet is left standing.
Still, most investors interviewed by Reuters said trades
based on expectations for lower bond yields and a higher dollar
will regain their attraction. They called the recent market
moves more "technical" in nature.
"What we have really seen this month is a correction as
opposed to a turn," said Mark Astley, chief executive officer at
Millennium Global, a $14 billion currency specialist based in
London. He expects the euro to resume its fall later this year.
One reason for a shift in investor sentiment was a
resurgence in Europe, prompting some fund managers to invest
more heavily in European stock markets.
"The unwind we have seen of these crowded trades in the past
few weeks has everything to do people far too long Bunds and a
recognition that the European economy has recovered a bit," said
Kate Moore, chief investment strategist for U.S. with J.P.
Morgan Private Bank in New York.
The euro has risen 9 percent to $1.14 since hitting a
12-year low against the dollar on March 16, on signs that Europe
has escaped a downward price spiral because of a weaker euro,
engineered by European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro
quantitative easing program.
Thanks to the brighter outlook on Europe, the $11 billion
New York-based hedge fund Jana Partners upped its stakes in the
region's equities, adding positions in Euronav NV and
iShares MSCI Germany exchange-traded funds, according to
regulatory filings.
Euronav shares were up 16 percent since March 31. The
Germany EWG ETF is up 10.3 percent on the year, handily beating
the 3.8 percent rise of the Standard & Poor's 500 index.
"We think both European economic growth and profits growth
will outstrip expectations," said Chris Darbyshire, chief
investment officer at Seven Investment Management in London,
which has $14 billion in assets.
Whether the support from the ECB is enough to offset an
increase in U.S. benchmark lending rates is another question.
The Fed is still expected to end its near zero interest rate
policy later this year. That unknown means, according to
strategists at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, that returns will
remain mediocre, with "volatile trading" as investors rotate
from one asset class to another, as well.
"There is going to be a lot of fits and starts for the
market," said Putri Pascualy, a managing director at PAAMCO,
which oversees assets of $9.5 billion in Irvine, California.
STICKING TO BETS
For U.S. Treasury bond funds, the shakeout over the last
month has wiped out their earlier gains. Fidelity and Vanguard's
long-dated Treasuries funds, and, worth
about $1 billion each, were among the biggest losers in their
category, falling 5.3 percent during the sell-off, according to
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Some managed futures funds that focus on financial futures
and options suffered steep losses during the initial market move
as well. In the last 30 days, managed futures funds tracked by
Morningstar fell 5.1 percent, and are up just 1.2 percent on the
year.
Many of those funds were hit as oil prices recovered, a bet
that also made a loser out of Citibank, which three months ago
forecast U.S. crude prices tumbling to $20 a barrel by about the
end of the first quarter, due to a global supply glut.
After bottoming at a near six-year low in mid-March, U.S.
oil futures have risen over 40 percent to $59.54 as of Friday,
and the rise in oil prices propelled inflation expectations in
Europe and United States to their highest of the year.
BOND MARKET SHAKEOUT
The shakeout in the bond market was arguably more painful,
worsened by thin liquidity that traders blame on tighter
regulations. And the dollar's move meant those bullish on the
greenback saw two-thirds of their profits generated in the first
quarter evaporate in a matter of weeks.
The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was 2.22
percent on Monday, up from 1.85 percent a month before the bond
market rout. Ten-year German Bunds were last at 0.65
percent, up from 0.10 percent a month earlier.
The backup in bond yields has not yet deterred investors.
They put in $1.96 billion into global bond funds in the latest
week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
Speculators still bet on the euro to fall. Futures
positioning showed their net short position totaled $25.1
billion against the euro in the latest week, $1.5 billion less
than a week earlier but still substantial enough that more
strength in the euro will hurt investor returns.
Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed co-founder of
DoubleLine Capital, said earlier this year that investors should
brace for a spike in yields. He expects dollar weakness to abate
in the near-term.
Gundlach's MBS-centric intermediate-term bond fund
is up 1.6 percent for the year, outpacing the comparable
Barclays benchmark's return of 1.24 percent.
