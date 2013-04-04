As yields dwindle, 'cash' fund investors take on more risk

| NEW YORK, April 4
NEW YORK, April 4 A hunt for higher yields by
risk averse investors is helping spark a resurgence in funds
that can invest more broadly and take bigger risks than strictly
regulated money market funds.
The growth in these so-called cash funds, however, is
worrying for some who see it as another symptom that the Federal
Reserve's ultra loose monetary policy is bringing on another
broad credit boom that could end badly for borrowers, lenders
and investors.
Strict investing regulations that govern the $2.6 trillion
money fund industry have caused annual returns in that sector to
dwindle to only 0.04 percent, on average.
This is creating new demand for alternative funds which can
reach out to longer-dated maturities and lower-rated credits to
generate higher returns. These funds are still positioned as a
low risk investment that is managed conservatively with the
assumption of the full return of the investment.
Assets in these funds that have average weighted maturities
up to a year, excluding exchange-traded funds, have grown to $48
billion as of February 2013, from $36.4 billion at the end of
2011, according to data by Lipper. At the end of 2008 there was
just $12.1 billion in the funds.
BlackRock, Oppenheimer, Pioneer, Fidelity and Putnam are
among those that have launched such funds in the past two years.
The funds are not invested in highly complicated and
structured mortgage-backed investments, like in 2007-2008,
though they are starting to buy higher quality mortgage-backed
securities.
To many, the reach for yield by conservative investors is a
sign of desperation for returns after four years of rock-bottom
rates and no indication that the Fed plans to scale back the
central bank's ultra-low interest rate policy.
"In general, we're doing the entire credit boom all over
again," said Brian Reynolds, chief market strategist at
Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
Money funds have seen some of the biggest reforms since the
crisis. New rules are designed to reduce their systemic threat
after an investor run led some of their share prices to "break
the buck," that is, fall below a $1 net asset value, a watershed
that intensified the credit crisis.
But, "if you push one part of it in, another part expands
somewhere else," Reynolds said. "Anecdotally, we can see that
the enhanced cash, or the cash plus, that lie somewhere on the
spectrum between true bond funds and true money market funds are
taking more risk to get more yield."
To get higher yields many are reaching into investment grade
corporate debt, residential and commercial mortgage-backed
securities and other credit instruments that return more than
U.S. government debt.
Annual returns in the category vary widely from 0.10 percent
or less to more than 4 percent, though most currently sit
between around 0.50 percent and 1.50 percent.
CHECKERED HISTORY
The sector has a checkered past. Funds sold as "enhanced
cash," or "cash plus," came under scrutiny after a series of
high-profile failures in 2007-2008 after investing in risky
mortgage-backed debt that led to dramatic redemptions and caused
large investor losses.
This time around, fewer of the new funds have adopted the
term "cash" in their names and marketing. Some were mired in
legal disputes on allegations they were sold as money market
equivalents, when they actually took much higher risks and did
not guarantee the return of their principal.
Most are also not yet reaching into low junk-rated assets.
But some worry that cash investors expecting highly liquid
investments and low market volatility may not fully realize how
illiquid some of the debt can be.
"I believe that investors perceive these funds as going to
have liquidity which is not consistent with the underlying
securities during a time of stress," said John Spengler, senior
portfolio manager at Clearwater Advisors, an investment advisor
based in Boise, Idaho.
Growth in these funds may also be helping feed a revival of
securitized debt, which is less liquid during times of market
stress.
Record investment in money market funds was a factor behind
the dramatic growth in highly complex and structured vehicles
created by banks to satisfy demand before the crisis, which
later turned sour. Those banks encouraged borrowers to take on
inappropriate home loans that they were later unable to repay.
"The history of mutual funds is the story of demand creating
its own supply," said Peter Crane, President of Crane Data,
which analyses money fund investments.
Crane said the main risk is the possibility of an investor
exodus on concerns about what the funds are exposed to, as
happened in the crisis on concerns over asset-backed exposures
at both regulated money funds and enhanced cash alternatives.
Many of the newer funds have not been tested in an
environment of volatile or falling markets. Investors that hunt
out higher yields for yields' sake may be among the most likely
to run at the first sign of trouble, Crane said.
Enhanced-cash exchange-traded funds add a new element to the
sector, as it is unknown whether trading on exchanges will add
to or subtract from the risk of investor flight in a downturn.
The largest is Pimco's Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded
Fund, which it launched in 2009, and now has total
assets of $2.77 billion.
Guggenheim Investments launched an Enhanced Short Duration
Bond ETF in 2008; it has assets of $231,000.
Thus far, some managers say that investors have learnt
lessons, noting that new funds are not investing in highly
structured deals.
Yeng Butler, who heads cash management strategies at State
Street, said that so far she has seen few clients shifting from
money funds into enhanced cash strategies, but notes many are
considering shifts depending on further money fund reform.
Of those seeking out higher yields, most have shown a
preference to go longer in duration than down in credit quality.
"Very few clients that we have spoken with are willing to make
that tradeoff in terms of credit quality," she said.