High-yield risks cast doubt on strength of U.S. economy

NEW YORK Dec 14 The selloff in the bellwether
high risk corporate debt market is spreading fears that the U.S.
economy is on less sound footing than investors thought.
On Monday, the widely-traded iShares iBoxx $ High Yield
Corporate Bond ETF - essentially a basket of junk debt
-expanded its losses for the year to 12 percent. A competitor
product, the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, expanded
its losses for the year to 13.4 percent.
Seven years after the credit crisis, the recent failure of a
handful of funds investing mostly in distressed debt has taken
on a mythic quality in the minds of some investors who view debt
markets as a leading indicator of problems that could later
haunt stocks and the economy.
"Liquidity-supported markets, which is what we have had for
a while now, are particularly vulnerable to the possibility of
policy mistakes and/or market accidents," said Mohamed El-Erian,
chief economic advisor at Allianz SE, speaking of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's multi-year policy of holding interest
rates low and propping up the bond market with big purchases.
"Investors today are worried about both, given the evolving
divergence in monetary policy and the liquidity problems in
certain market segments" including the energy-heavy corners of
the corporate debt market.
The question for investors in stocks as well as bonds is
whether pain in the high-yield market is a sign of much wider
economic suffering to come.
Monetary policy in Europe and elsewhere is generally easing
while in the United States, the Fed is expected to start a
tightening cycle on Wednesday on signs of labor market health.
The benchmark S&P 500 is down just 5 percent from an
all-time closing high, issuance of investment-grade corporate
debt remains high and a Fed rate hike would be another vote of
confidence in the economy.
Could the Fed and U.S. markets be terribly wrong? Fund
managers and analysts who watch high-yield debt believe they
could be.
High-yield issuers posted at least $1.5 billion in defaults
every month for 13 consecutive months, just one month shy of the
streak seen at the peak of the credit crisis in 2008 and 2009,
according to Fitch Ratings Inc.
The relative gap between the yields required by some
corporate debt investors and what they expect for risk-free
assets, known as spreads, are as wide as they have been since
that period. Coming into Monday's market, the average spread of
junk bonds over comparable Treasuries stood at 7.10 percentage
points, the widest since June 2012, according to data from the
Bank of America Merrill Lynch High Yield Master Index. In
Friday's widespread selloff, high yield bond spreads widened by
the most in a day since August 2011.
"It's now in the realm of possibility that we have a
recession in 2016, especially some localized recessions in the
Midwest states," said Brian Peery, a portfolio manager at
Hennessy Funds. "At a certain point, the benefits of
low oil to the consumer gives way to losses in the job market in
the oil patch, especially in the Midwest."
Last week, Third Avenue Management LLC said it would block
redemptions and liquidate a fund with $789 million in assets.
Stone Lion Capital Partners LP, a manager of $1.3 billion that
specializes in distressed debt, later suspended redemptions in
one of its funds. Lucidus Capital Partners also liquidated its
portfolio and plans to return the $900 million it has under
management to investors next month, according to a media report.
Beyond the fund failures, liquidity conditions - the ability
to easily trade at prevailing prices - are often impaired at
this point in the year.
Furthermore, the downward slide in energy prices has been
greater than most investors anticipated, putting pressure on
markets from U.S. manufacturers to emerging-market commodity
exporters, according to Krishna Memani, chief investment officer
for OppenheimerFunds.
"The worst risk in the marketplace is effectively slowdown
in the U.S. economy because of Fed tightening, the strong dollar
and wider credit spreads," said Memani."There are substantial
parts of the U.S. economy that are reeling."
