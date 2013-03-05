UPDATE 1-Milestones in the history of the Dow industrials

NEW YORK, March 5 The Dow Jones industrial
average pushed through its all-time intraday high of
14,198.10 on Tuesday, surpassing a record set in 2007. It was
the latest milestone for the Dow, which has been in existence
for more than a century. Below is a list of key dates and
landmark moments for the Dow.
May 26, 1896: The Dow Jones industrial average makes its
debut, consisting of the stocks of 12 companies: American Cotton
Oil, American Sugar Refining Co, American Tobacco, Chicago Gas,
Distilling & Cattle Feeding Co, General Electric Co,
Laclede Gas Light Co, National Lead, North American Co,
Tennessee Coal, Iron & Railroad Co, U.S. Leather (preferred) and
U.S. Rubber. Of the original 12, only GE remains in the average.
April 1, 1901: U.S. Steel Corp, a consolidation of several
steelmakers and the largest company in the nation at the time,
joins the Dow. It was removed May 6, 1991.
Nov. 7, 1907: A buyout of Tennessee Coal, Iron and Railroad
Co by U.S. Steel is completed, marking the only instance in
which two current constituents of the Dow combine. General
Electric replaces Tennessee Coal after having been removed twice
from the average.
1916: The industrial average expands to 20 stocks. It was
expanded again in 1928, to 30, where it still stands.
Oct. 1, 1928: Standard Oil Co (New Jersey), an umbrella for
John D. Rockefeller's oil operations, joins the Dow. Standard
Oil of New Jersey became Exxon Corp in 1972 and Exxon's name
changed to Exxon Mobil Corp in 1999, following an
acquisition of Mobil Corp.
1928: The Dow begins being calculated with a special divisor
rather than simply dividing by the number of stocks. This is to
avoid distortions when constituent companies split their shares
or when one stock is substituted for another. The index, though,
is still called the average.
Oct. 28-29, 1929: The Dow falls 23 percent over the two days
in the market's most-known crash. The 12.8 percent fall on Oct.
28 marks the average's second-worst daily percentage loss in its
history, later surpassed on Oct. 19, 1987. On Oct. 29 1929, the
Dow fell another 11.7 percent. The two days are known as Black
Monday and Black Tuesday.
May 26, 1932: International Business Machines Corp
joins the Dow. It was removed in 1939, but added back in 1979.
July 3, 1956: After 17 years and three months without a
change in the average - the longest streak without a change -
International Paper is added.
Nov. 14, 1972: Dow posts first close above 1,000.
Oct. 30, 1985: McDonald's Corp added to the Dow.
Oct. 19, 1987: The Dow posts its worst daily percentage loss
in its history, closing down 22.6 percent, or 508 points. The
one-day crash, known as Black Monday, follows a bull run from a
trough of 776.92 in August 1982 to a peak of 2722.22 in August
of 1987.
March 29, 1999: The Dow first closes above 10,000.
Nov. 1, 1999: Microsoft Corp. and Intel Corp.
are added. They mark the first Nasdaq-listed stocks to
join the Dow, representing the growing importance of computers
and the Internet to the U.S. economy.
Sept. 17, 2001: The U.S. stock market re-opens for the first
time since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York and
Washington. The Dow posts its third-worst daily point loss,
sinking 684.81 points, or 7.13 percent.
July 19, 2007: The Dow closes above 14,000 for the first
time.
Oct. 9, 2007: All-time closing high of 14,164.53.
Sept. 29, 2008: The Dow posts its worst daily point loss.
Dow ended down 777.68 points, or 6.98 percent. The move
coincided with the collapse that month of Lehman Brothers and
the spread of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Oct. 13, 2008: The Dow registers biggest daily percentage
gain of 11.08 percent.
March 9, 2009: In the wake of the financial crisis, the Dow
falls to a closing low of 6,547.05, hitting levels not seen
since 1997.
June 8, 2009: General Motors, once the nation's
leading car manufacturer, is removed from the Dow after it is
forced to enter bankruptcy.
May 6, 2010: The Dow falls 1,010.14 points from its intraday
high in a quick afternoon tumble tied to a computer-driven
trading glitch - an event known as "the flash crash." The Dow
recovered by day's end to close down 347.80 points, which was
still its worst percentage decline since April 2009.
March 5, 2013: The Dow sets a new record high.
Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Thomson Reuters data.