Goldman sees S&P at 2100 at end of 2015, 5 pct total return

Nov 20 Goldman Sachs expects modest returns for the S&P 500 in 2015, with the index ending the year at 2100, but still believes volatility will remain low, making it difficult for active managers.
In a 40-page research outlook released Thursday, strategist David Kostin said the S&P's P/E will stop expanding, as earnings rise 5 percent and as price increases are quite slow.
The median 12-month price-to-earnings ratio for an S&P stock is currently at 17, a level exceeded only 15 percent of the time over the past 40 years.
"We expect the P/E will contract and the index will slip during the second half of 2015 as the Fed takes its first step in the long-awaited tightening cycle," the firm wrote. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).