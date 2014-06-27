NYSE margin debt rises in May; first increase since February

NEW YORK, June 27 The value of equities
investors bought on the New York Stock Exchange with borrowed
money rose 0.3 percent in May from the previous month, marking
the first monthly increase since reaching a record high in
February.
NYSE margin debt accounts totaled $438.5 billion in May, up
slightly from $437.2 billion in April, exchange data showed on
Tuesday.
Margin debt is one way to measure how much risk hedge funds
and other large investors are taking to enhance their returns
through the use of borrowed cash. Extremely high readings are
seen as a gauge of overly bullish sentiment.
