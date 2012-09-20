Sen. Reed calls for review of markets in wake of glitches

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 An influential U.S. lawmaker pledged on Thursday to take a closer look at the safety and soundness of the equity markets following a recent string of technology glitches on Wall Street.

Senator Jack Reed, who chairs the Senate Banking subcommittee on securities, said the recent incidents including Nasdaq's botched handling of the Facebook IPO and the massive losses unleashed by Knight Capital's software error, raise concerns about potential systemic risks to the marketplace.

"These incidents should give us enough of a warning to be alert, to start looking very closely," Reed told a Security Traders Association conference. "We don't want to be back six months or six years from now and say, 'boy, we should have been a little more thoughtful about the deployment and use of this electronic trading.'"

Reed spoke with the traders ahead of a hearing before his subcommittee on Thursday to examine the impact of automated trading.

Reed reserved judgment on what kinds of policy responses might be in order, noting the Securities and Exchange Commission is holding a technology roundtable in October to examine the issue.

"No one has a full, complete, definitive answer," he said. "That is why we are asking questions."