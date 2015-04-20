RPT-INSIGHT-For short-sellers in U.S. stocks, the agony just piles on

(Repeats story first sent on Sunday, with no changes to text)
By Jennifer Ablan and David Gaffen
NEW YORK, April 19 In January 2014, veteran
short-seller Bill Fleckenstein said he was readying a new fund
to bet on falling stock prices. More than a year later, he's
still waiting to launch that fund.
Despite lackluster U.S. economic data, a world grappling
with slow growth, concern that Greece and Ukraine could default
on their debts, the U.S. stock market has been more than
resilient. Even after a selloff on Friday, major indices are
less than two percent from all-time highs and volatility
measurements have been close to their lowest levels for 2015.
"How are you supposed to actively short stocks in this
environment? It has been impossible," Seattle-based Fleckenstein
told Reuters.
His frustration is shared by others dedicated to betting on
declines, if not for the broader market then for individual
stocks that look overvalued. Outside of the hard-hit energy
industry, most sectors have performed well over the last several
months, and dedicated short funds have been stung.
Equity markets continue to benefit from ultra-low interest
rates and other moves by central banks aimed at stimulating
demand in major economies.
"It all comes down to free money and that old saw - 'don't
fight the Fed,'" said Jeff Matthews, who runs Ram Partners, a
Naples, Florida-based hedge fund.
Through the end of March, Credit Suisse's index that
measures the performance of short-biased funds is down 4.4
percent, while its market-neutral index - measuring funds that
match long and short bets - is off by 1.6 percent. In
comparison, CSFB's broad index of all hedge funds is up 2.6
percent.
Since October, long-short equity funds - which take long
positions in stocks expected to increase in value and short
stocks expected to decrease in value - have been gravitating
more to long bets than at any time since August, according to
the Credit Suisse data. In particular, they have been pulling
back on unprofitable short positions taken earlier in the year.
"It has been unremittingly horrible for someone like me who
has been long value, short over-hyped stocks," said Sydney,
Australia-based short-seller John Hempton of Bronte Capital. "It
would be more fun if I could go back to making money rather than
spending my days thinking about risk management."
Investors like Hempton and Fleckenstein are happy to forget
2013 and 2014: the S&P 500 gained 29.6 percent and 11.4 percent
in those years, while Credit Suisse's index of hedge funds with
a dedicated short bias lost 25 percent and 5.6 percent,
respectively.
SHAKE SHACK SQUEEZE
A number of names targeted by shorts are confounding the
bears, including burger chain Shake Shack Inc, and
casual dining chain Zoe's Kitchen Inc, both of which
are nearly maxed out in terms of short-sale borrowing.
Most of Shake Shack's freely floating shares are not yet
available for short bets because of lockup provisions that don't
expire until July. That means just 3.6 percent of the float is
being shorted - but that accounts for most of what is available
through current lending programs, according to data from Markit,
which tracks share-lending by big institutions.
Shares in Shake Shack, which were sold in an initial public
offering at $21 in January, are now trading at $61.67 - they
even rose during Friday's market plunge. Wall Street expects the
company to earn 5 cents a share for 2015, which gives it a
forward price-to-earnings ratio of an extraordinarily high
1,238.
More than 36 percent of Zoe's outstanding shares are being
sold short, according to Markit. It has a forward P/E of 566,
based on expected earnings of 6 cents a share for 2015.
The heavy shorting may have helped to drive both companies'
shares up even higher as other investors and traders pile in on
the long side, triggering what is known as a "short squeeze." As
shares surge, short investors' losses are amplified, forcing
them to buy the stock and close out their positions.
Investors who thought that oil prices and oil company stocks
were heading even lower after a big plunge in the second half of
last year have also been hurt. The oil price has recovered some
of its losses, and some oil company stocks have rebounded
aggressively. The S&P energy sector is up 2.8 percent so far in
2015.
Not every short bet has done badly, depending on the time
they were put on. Electric car maker Tesla Motors
remains a favorite of shorts, with 21 percent of outstanding
shares being shorted. The stock is down 27 percent from its
all-time high hit in September.
But over two years its 354 percent gain has crushed the
performance of the S&P 500, which is up 34 percent in that time
- so it's only those that recently took a short position in the
automaker that have turned a profit.
The anticipation of higher rates as the Federal Reserve
begins to unwind its ultra-loose monetary policy fostered
expectations that the market would become more volatile. But the
CBOE Volatility Index remains at relatively low levels, though
it did leap on Friday as stock prices fell. Options investors
have been betting on reduced volatility in coming months.
Peter Laurelli, vice president of the research group at
eVestment, said long-short equity funds suffered net withdrawals
of $6.76 billion in December and $7.7 billion in January but
combined that's just 2.1 percent of the $687 billion invested in
such funds in the long-short equity hedge fund group.
"We're seeing investors put money back to work as many feel
volatility will be making a comeback with the Fed likely to
raise rates later this year and as redemptions from
institutional long-only U.S. equity products are directed to
alternative equity strategies," he said.
That hasn't happened yet. Fleckenstein says his plans have
been repeatedly dashed, thanks to the central banks. He had
expected to use capital raised to short stocks once investor
confidence in the Fed's monetary policies deteriorated.
"If I had raised all the money, I would not be short right
now," he said, adding that he told clients that he'd be sitting
in cash for the most part.
