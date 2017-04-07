版本:
S&P futures down 0.5 pct, after U.S. strike in Syria

NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.

S&P 500 e-mini futures ESv1 were down 0.5 percent, indicating a lower open on Friday.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Peter Cooney)
