If analysts don't ask questions, expect stock declines -study

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 Earnings conference calls that
inspire little more than silence are not a great sign for the
company's shares in the days that follow, according to a study
released on Wednesday.
Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin found
that when executives did not receive questions or significant
feedback on earnings calls, the company could expect to see its
market capitalization fall between $4.3 million and $6.1 million
in the next five days.
After calls with limited questions, researchers found,
company executives are perceived to have more information than
investors and other market participants, resulting in a negative
market reaction. Small companies covered by fewer analysts were
more likely to receive no questions.
The study's authors analyzed about 50,000 earnings calls
from 2002 to 2012, focusing on the nearly 9,500 that received
little feedback during the open question-and-answer session of
the call. The companies' negative returns lasted for five days
after such calls, performing up to 135 basis points worse than
companies comparable in size and analyst coverage in which the
conference call was a bit more lively.
"When you do not interact, the unintended economic
consequences are going to catch up with you," said Shuping Chen,
associate professor at the university's McCombs School of
Business and lead author of the study.
Chen said earnings calls help improve transparency and
information flow, but without analyst engagement, companies
don't see that benefit.
"The very set of firms who need more visibility, more
liquidity, are hammered because they no questions,"
she said.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Leslie Adler)