IT services firm stocks dip after govt suspends fast tech visas

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 Technology services
company shares dipped on Monday after the Trump administration
announced it would temporarily suspend expedited applications
for H-1B visas widely used by foreign tech workers.
U.S. shares of Indian IT company Infosys Ltd
fell 1.2 percent and Wipro Ltd edged
down 0.2 percent after the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration
Services (USCIS) said on Friday that it would suspend "premium
processing" of the visas for up to six months.
New York-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
dipped 1.7 percent.
Following President Donald Trump's election in November,
Infosys and Wipro sold off due to concerns he would keep
promises to crack down on immigrants who he said were taking
jobs from U.S. citizens.
But the companies' shares have mostly recovered due to
growing expectations among investors that any potential change
to the H-1B visa program would happen via a lengthy legislative
process and not through a quick executive order.
"The longer time it takes, the longer the regulators and
politicians will have to do their homework to understand the
impact of their acts," said Wedbush Securities analyst Moshe
Katri.
Infosys, Wipro and other Indian IT companies serving U.S.
corporations are among the largest sponsors for H-1B visas,
using them to employ programmers and other technology workers.
Banks are key customers of those IT companies and could
increase spending if Trump makes good on promises to cut
corporate taxes and reduce financial regulation, Katri added.
Short interest in Infosys in mid-February rose to 2.8
percent of outstanding shares, its highest level in about two
years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
USCIS said that suspending premium processing will allow it
to reduce a backlog of long-pending visa petitions and thus
reduce overall H-1B processing times.
