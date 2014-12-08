UPDATE 2-Executive jet crashes in Maryland kills three, three missing

(Adds detail on three missing on ground)
Dec 8 An executive jet crashed into a Maryland
neighborhood on Monday, killing at least three people aboard and
leaving three people missing on the ground, fire officials said.
The Embraer SA twin-engine Phenom 100 crashed
into a home about one mile (1.6 km) from the Montgomery County
Airpark in Gaithersburg, a Washington suburb, county fire
department spokesman Pete Piringer told a news conference.
At least three people aboard the plane were killed and the
home's occupants, a mother and two children, were unaccounted
for, he said.
The crash sparked a fire that destroyed two homes, and three
others were damaged. Piringer said crews had contained the fires
and some jet fuel had leaked into a stream.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the
plane went down on its way back to the airport. The National
Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that it was
investigating the crash.
Witnesses told local media that the plane had been circling
with the wheels down, and looked as if it was struggling for
control.
(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Susan
Heavey and Eric Beech)