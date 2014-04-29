Food poisoning fells more than 100 at Maryland food safety summit

April 29 A U.S. food safety summit in Maryland
earlier this month has become a cautionary tale after more than
100 attendees came down with suspected food poisoning.
Most of those affected complained of diarrhea, the Maryland
Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a statement.
Local health officials have heard from about 400 of the
1,300 attendees and are at a loss as to the exact cause of their
illness.
The April 8-10 meeting at the Baltimore Convention Center
included representatives from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, and food companies such as McDonald's Corp,
Tyson Foods Inc and ConAgra Foods Inc.
"We are working on evaluating possible exposures and doing
testing at the Maryland state public health laboratory to
attempt to identify an agent," the health department said in the
statement.
The convention center and its food service provider,
Centerplate, were inspected by city health officials.
Centerplate was issued a violation notice for condensation
dripping from an ice machine in the kitchen, according to NBC
News.
Centerplate declined a Reuters' request for comment.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir in New York; Editing by Ian
Simpson and Andre Grenon in New York)