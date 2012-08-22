MGM makes bid for western Massachusetts casino license

BOSTON Aug 22 MGM Resorts International unveiled on Wednesday a proposal for a casino and resort complex which it said would create thousands of jobs in the economically depressed city of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The company formally notified officials that it is seeking one of the state's new casino licenses and submitted a $400,000 non-refundable application fee to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

MGM is the second company to apply for one of the state's three licenses. The Suffolk Downs racetrack this month said it is seeking a license for a casino complex in East Boston.

Massachusetts legalized casino gambling in 2011. Lawmakers carved the state up into three districts and allocated one casino license to each. Applications opened this month.

All casino applicants face a months-long review process likely to stretch into next year. At least four other casino operators are likely to compete for the western Massachusetts license.

MGM's proposal calls for the development of an $800 million casino, hotel and shopping complex across 10 acres in downtown Springfield, an area heavily damaged by a tornado in June 2011.

MGM Springfield would create some 2,000 construction-related jobs and "many thousands" of permanent jobs, as well as generating "millions" of dollars in annual tax revenues, the company estimated.

"Ours is a vision rooted in partnerships that would increase tourism by elevating the level of dining, retail and entertainment not only within the MGM project area but hopefully ... into the rest of this great city," Chief Executive Jim Murren said in a statement.

The complex would have 89,000 square feet of gambling space and 570,000 square feet of retail space, along with a 12-screen cinema, bowling alley and other amenities.

To maximize potential business the complex would be located just blocks from Interstate 91, the north-south expressway that runs from Connecticut to Vermont, and only a few miles from the Massachusetts Turnpike, the state's major east-west artery.

Springfield is about 90 miles west of Boston and 26 miles north of Hartford, Connecticut.