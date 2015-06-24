Vegas-style gambling launches in Massachusetts

| BOSTON, June 24
BOSTON, June 24 The first Las Vegas-style casino
in Massachusetts opened its doors on Wednesday, part of a plan
proponents say will add thousands of jobs and bring millions of
dollars to the state.
The Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, about 35 miles
southwest of Boston, invited patrons to try their luck at a
variety of slot machines and video card games.
Officials promise more than 1,200 machines and the only live
harness-racing track in the state. The casino is to operate
year-round, 24 hours a day, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission
said in a statement.
The Plainville casino opened after years of lobbying by the
gambling industry and in the face of opposition of activists
seeking to repeal the 2011 law legalizing casino gambling.
The law also allows for casino resorts in three parts of the
state. The western area includes Springfield, the eastern
includes Boston, and the southeast incorporates the Cape Cod
beaches.
The arrival of expanded gaming is expected to create
thousands of jobs for Massachusetts residents while generating
$300 million to $500 million in state revenue, according to the
gaming commission.
Republican Governor Charlie Baker "welcomes the economic
impact and hundreds of new jobs the Plainridge Park Casino is
bringing to Plainville and the Commonwealth," said his
spokesman, Billy Pitman.
But residents across the state fear the arrival of gambling
hubs will destroy the integrity of their neighborhoods.
MGM Resorts International is set to break ground on
an $800 million casino complex in Springfield this summer that
is slated to open in 2017.
Wynn Resorts Ltd claimed the Boston-area license
for a $1.75 billion casino in Everett, a waterfront town.
A final license, for the Cape Cod area, is still up for
grabs with many towns vying for it. The commission is expected
to decide on the third casino by the end of the year.
Nearly 75 percent of voters in New Bedford, 60 miles south
of Boston, on Tuesday approved locating a casino there, city
officials said in a statement.
Among New England states, Connecticut has two large casinos
owned by Indian tribes, Maine two small casinos, and Rhode
Island two slot machine parlors.
New Hampshire state legislators last year rejected a bill to
allow construction of a casino.
(Editing by Ian Simpson)