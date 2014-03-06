UPDATE 1-Boston commuter rail operator sues after losing renewal contract

BOSTON, March 6 The Massachusetts Bay Commuter
Railroad Co, which lost a multibillion-dollar bid to continue
operating Boston's commuter rail system, said on Thursday it
asked a judge to block the winner Keolis' contract, citing
problems with its application.
MBCRC said in its filing with Suffolk County Superior Court
that Keolis, a unit of France's Societe Nationale des Chemins de
Fer Francais, misrepresented its record in France,
omitted mandatory security plans for the rail service, and
provided an unrealistic estimate of operating costs in its
application for the $4.8 billion public contract.
The state-run Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority
awarded Keolis the contract in January, and Keolis is due to
take over operation of the rail network in July.
"The MBTA ignored its fundamental responsibility to provide
a level playing field to both bidders and overlooked obvious
deficiencies that allowed SNCF/Keolis to stay in the bid
process," said Alan Moldawer, an attorney for MBCRC.
An official at Keolis did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said MBCRC's attempt to get a
court injunction was "in blatant violation" of its current
contract, and added that MBTA should be given time to come up
with a formal response to the allegations.
MBTA General Manager Beverly Scott had said in January after
the award was announced that Keolis's proposal presented "the
best combination of technical quality and price."
The MBTA's commuter rail system is the fifth busiest in the
United States, with ridership of more than 40 million per year.
MBCRC has operated the system for a decade.